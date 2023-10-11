“Guys are going to start faking injuries” - Jason Kelce issues warning to NFL amid controversies around Eagles’ ‘brotherly shove’ play

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has put the NFL on notice regarding the "Brotherly Love" play. The Eagles have made what is also known as the 'tush push' somewhat infamous at this point. The entire offense essentially pushes quarterback Jalen Hurts for either a first down or a touchdown.

While the play has become synonymous with the Eagles, other teams have followed suit. Kelce believes the popularity of the play could spell the beginning of the end for it.

He discussed the topic on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce:

“Outside of Patrick Mahomes like injuring his kneecap, there really haven't been that many injuries on this play. But if there's a way that this play is going to be outlawed, this is how it's going to be.

"What I'm worried about is if I'm a defensive coach... I can have a guy go up and limp on, because I'm planning ahead for next year to try and stop offenses. I'm telling you, I swear, I guarantee guys are going to start faking injuries.

"It's going to start off with minor injuries at first, but they're already thinking about how can we get this outlawed for next season, because that's all they're doing. They're just complaining.

"And now guys are going to start faking injuries just like they fake injuries in situations to stop you from going bolt in. It's nonsense. It's not a play that has been historically a higher injury chance of prevalence."

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles center is afraid that NFL defensive players are going to fake injuries on the play. This could lead Roger Goodell and the NFL to prohibit the play.

Jason Kelce's concerns come after Adam Schefter's report of the NFL researching injuries caused by the push.

Jason Kelce discusses sideline outburst vs. Rams

During the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was visibly upset. He was apparently very frustrated with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his outburst was caught by the cameras.

Afterward, he was asked what caused his frustrations. He was mum on most of the details but did say it was in regards to the red zone issues the team has had.

"I'm not going to get into it. I think that I love everybody in this building like a family, I've been here a very long time. And I think, I just got a little bit too heated.

"The red zone has been frustrating I think for everybody. We've left a lot of points on the board. And I let myself get too frustrated, too animated and it wasn't productive."

Jason Kelce's comments about leaving points on the board could have something to do with the 'tush push.' With more teams expecting the Eagles to run the play, the less successful the team will be.