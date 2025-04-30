Jason Kelce labels 6'5", 317-pound Chiefs' late round pick from Ohio State “biggest steal” of 2025 NFL draft

On the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce offered high praise for Kansas City Chiefs’ late first-round pick Josh Simmons, calling the Ohio State OT one of the “biggest steals” of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs selected Simmons with the 32nd overall pick.

During the episode, Kelce analyzed the 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle’s film and physical traits, drawing comparisons to high-level offensive linemen. He added that if Simmons had not suffered a torn patella tendon during the 2024 college season, he likely would’ve been the first at his position taken off the board.

“I absolutely love this guy on tape," Jason said. "The way he moves reminds me a lot of some high-level players—the way he bends, plays with his ass low to the ground. His arms are listed at only 33 inches, but it feels like he's got much greater length than that. He's big, he's strong, he moves people, and he's an outstanding pass blocker."

“This pick, and the Eagles' first-round picks, were two of the biggest steals in the draft. I'm not just saying that because they're both our teams,” Kelce added. (TS - 6:27).

Jason Kelce’s comments align with the broader praise the pick has received. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also spoke positively about the selection, stating that Simmons landed in “exactly the right place to fulfill his considerable potential.” Breer believes KC may’ve secured its long-term solution at left tackle, especially after O-line struggles contributed to losses in Super Bowl LV and LIX.

While Josh Simmons’ injury leaves some uncertainty regarding his rookie-year availability, the Chiefs addressed the short-term concern by signing Jaylon Moore in free agency. Moore is expected to handle starting duties if Simmons is not ready to play.

Jason Kelce questions Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, dismisses off-field narrative

Jason Kelce spoke about the debate surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ draft position during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast. Speaking with Travis, Kelce questioned the widely held belief that off-field narratives caused the Colorado product’s slide to the fifth round.

"I think the reality, to me, and the way I look at it, is it's hard to find a great quarterback in this league," he said. "If these teams really felt that Shedeur Sanders was a top first-round talent, they would have picked him."

He added that if a player with Michael Vick’s skillset had similar off-field circumstances, he’d still have been selected in the first round.

Jason Kelce’s comments challenge the perception that media or personal branding were major factors in Sanders’ draft status.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

