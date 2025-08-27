Jason Kelce makes feelings known on Browns choosing Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders ahead of Week 1 game vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that Shedeur Sanders will be their QB3, behind QB2 Dillon Gabriel and starter Joe Flacco. However, some have argued that Sanders was more deserving than Gabriel of being Flacco's immediate backup.

Ad

On Wednesday, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce weighed in on the two rookie quarterbacks at Cleveland heading into the 2025 season.

"I think the spectacle that has been made around this seems excessive, and I get it," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast (1:13:46). "Shedeur is, a whole story with the draft and him sliding, and then the way this is unfolded, it has led to a lot of noise in the media. Downright conspiracies, which has been a very fun thing to read and watch this place.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, you know, I think that my analysis of this is usually the most logical answer is correct, and usually the simplest answer is correct. (Kevin) Stefanski and the Browns are trying to do the thing that they feel gives them the best chance to win football games. Otherwise, they're getting fired and they're going to lose all their jobs."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's NFL draft. They then took Sanders with the No. 144 pick.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he would "love" to see Shedeur Sanders as Cleveland's QB1

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

During Wednesday's "New Heights" episode, Jason Kelce's younger brother, Travis Kelce, said he would love to see Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns.

Ad

"Put him (Sanders) in coach! Give the people what they want," Kelce said (1:18:50). "The world wants to see him go out there and not only play, but have success. At this point, guys are rooting for him. This isn't anything against Dillon; this isn't anything against Joe.

"I'm just saying the excitement is there for him to go out there. He's going to put eyes on the screen, he's going to bring people to the game. It is what it is. I would love to fu**ing see it, man, I would love to fu**ing see it."

The Browns will open their 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. The game will kick off at noon ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.