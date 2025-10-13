Jason Kelce reveals getting in trouble because of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Jason Kelce has revealed that he used to get into trouble at school because of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was younger.
Jason and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, interviewed The Rock on the latest episode of their podcast, "New Heights," today. During the show, the trio discussed Johnson's climb to stardom as a professional wrestler with the WWE, under the name, The Rock.
Jason Kelce divulged that he and Travis would get in trouble at school for hitting The Rock's signature wrestling move, The Rock Bottom, on fellow classmates into the wood chips at recess.
"Do you have any idea how many times we got called to the principal's office Rock Bottom ''ing people in the freaking wood chips? "Jason Kelce, to the principal's office."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Johnson also has ties to the game of football. He played defensive tackle for the University of Miami from 1990 to 1994. He played alongside many future NFL stars, including eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles throughout his career with the Hurricanes, which included one start.
He eventually signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, where he moved to linebacker. Johnson made the team's practice squad roster but was cut two months into the team's 1995 season. He began his professional wrestling career in 1996, which began his climb to global superstardom.
Travis Kelce and his potential last dance in the NFL
Of the two brothers, Travis Kelce is the only remaining active NFL player. Jason Kelce played center for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 to 2023. During that time, he managed to win a Super Bowl with the team during the 2017 season.
As for Travis, he has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends the game has ever seen. He has also remained with one team his entire career, the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him back in 2013. Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Although retirement was teased for the younger Kelce brother, he opted to play another season this year in 2025. Many speculate that it could very well be the final season of the 36-year-old's historic career. Currently, Kelce and the Chiefs hold a record of 3-3 and are ranked third in the AFC West division rankings.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.