Jason Kelce reveals his, wife Kylie’s frustration at Chiefs K Harrison Butker’s controversial speech

Harrison Butker's controversy around his commencement speech is nowhere near diminishing. The Chiefs kicker has been in the spotlight, primarily for his controversial comments on "women" and "LGBTQ." Many NFL celebs have shared their opinion towards the same, Jason Kelce most recently.

In addition to sharing his views on Harrison Butker's speech, Jason Kelce also recalls how his wife, Kylie Kelce, reacted to the same during the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast. Talking about Kylie's reaction, the former Eagles center said:

“My wife, she was, I think, a little bit frustrated with some of the comments. Initially, I said, ‘You’re going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich. I’m listening to the game right now.'"

Going forward in the conversation with brother Travis Kelce, Jason elaborated on what he thinks of Harrison Butker's commencement speech. Expressing his views, Jason said:

"I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he’s talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make. When you’re listening to somebody talk, you take things in that you like. You listen to other things and you say, ‘I don’t f–king like that'."

The Kelce brothers agreed that the beautiful thing about football is that everyone puts aside whatever differences they have to work towards their end goal. Jason also noted that his views are most likely not the same as the other peoples, and it's completely all right.

How did Travis Kelce react to Harrison Butker's commencement speech?

Not just Jason Kelce, but his brother Travis Kelce also expressed his views on the current hot topic of the NFL. Travis recalled being friends with Butker for more than eight years and how he cherished the kicker as a teammate.

"I’ve known him for seven-plus years, probably eight-plus years, and I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat said it best, where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate, he’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that’s how he treats everyone," Travis said.

Going forward, talking about Harrison Butker, Travis elaborates on the fact that whatever the Chiefs kicker said is his own opinion. But despite that, the Chiefs' tight end doesn't believe in judging the kicker based on his opinions. Talking about the same, he said:

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it, outside of just him loving his family and his kids and I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am."

Harrison Butker is facing criticism for making comments on touchy topics such as LGBTQ while making controversial comments about women. Apart from Travis Kelce, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, also shared her reaction to Kicker's comment speech.