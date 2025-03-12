Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, in this week's edition of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights Podcast, discussed Rams coach Sean McVay's passion for football, leading to a humorous story retold by Jason Kelce.

Ad

Stafford outlined how strong a passion McVay has for the game of football and what the day-to-day Rams operations look like with McVay as the coach.

"All day, every day. The guy loves it. I mean, we were going on a wine trip and the guy's ripping off plays and loves it. But, it is cool to watch him do this thing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce then re-told a funny story from when he met McVay while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii, and his wife Veronika Khomyn's reaction.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The only time I've literally met Sean, we were —Kyle and I were in Maui on vacation, and him and Veronika walked through. And he makes a point to come over. And same thing, immediately talking football. And like, 'Hey, we'll meet up.

Ad

"I'm like… I could just see—look at Veronika's face. This happens all day, every day for her. She's like, 'Great. We're on vacation in Maui, and this (guy) still wants to talk about football."

Sean McVay's passion for football is evident

Sean McVay clearly loves the game of football, as evident by the way the Kelce brothers and Stafford talked about the Rams boss. McVay is widely regarded as one of the best current coaches in the NFL.

Ad

He's a sharp offensive mind, known for his pre-snap motions and intricate play calls and schemes. Sean McVay is a Super Bowl champion, as well as a former AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Last season, the Rams won the NFC West Division title and made it to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Despite eventually losing to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams have a talented roster that has a good blend of rookie and veteran players.

Ahead of the next campaign, the Rams have added star wide receiver Devante Adams through free agency, which adds another offensive weapon for QB Matthew Stafford. The move pushes the Rams into the Super Bowl conversation. It will be interesting to see how Adams fits into the McVay system that also features elite WR Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.