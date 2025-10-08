  • home icon
  • Jason Kelce reveals his top 2 favorites from Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album

Jason Kelce reveals his top 2 favorites from Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:07 GMT
Jason Kelce has revealed his favorite song from Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce has revealed his favorite song from Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl." (Photos via Getty Images)

Jason Kelce revealed he does have a favorite song from Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl". On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he shared with brother Travis Kelce that he actually has two favorite songs.

Jason Kelce said that "Opalite" and "Eldest Daughter" are both at the top of his list of favorites. He went on to give his reasons for each song as to why it's his favorite.

"I would say the top two songs that I liked right away were Opalite and eldest daughter, yeah, and Opalite. I mean, it's just like, I'm a sucker for any like... I'm all about it. The vibe of the chorus is very Christmassy to me, which makes it feel even more joyous. Yeah. I just like, love. The chorus is just such a catchy like, freaking groove, man. Love that song. Love that song so much. Eldest daughter, I'm a sucker for a ballad. And I just think the expression in that song and the sentiment behind it is beautiful. Yeah. Taylor, obviously, being an amazing writer, knocked out of the park with that one." (TS: 7:13)
The former Philadelphia Eagles center chose "Opalite" for its overall beat and "Eldest Daughter" for sentimental reasons and that he loves a well-written ballad.

Jason Kelce trolled brother Travis regarding wedding updates ahead of "MNF"

Jason Kelce conducted a special interview ahead of Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kelce interviewed his brother, Travis, his former head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl winning center started off by the interview by trolling his brother. He asked Travis Kelce about his wedding plans with Taylor Swift.

Jason : “Trav, when’s the wedding?”
Travis: “shut the f–k up. (laughing) Get this guy out of here. I was wondering what he was gonna ask me.”

They all laughed knowing that he wouldn't miss a chance to troll his younger brother. Especially about a topic that he knew fans would be dying to know more about and that the couple is keeping close to the vest for now.

Bethany Cohen

