Jason Kelce's retirement draws heartfelt tributes from Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill, and more NFL stars

Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL, and it has led to an outpouring of emotion from stars past and present.

The long-time Philadelphia Eagles center announced his decision in a press conference at the NovaCare Complex on Monday, March 4. In attendance were his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, his wife Kylie, his parents Ed and Donna, former head coach Nick Sirianni, and Eagles general manager/executive vice president Howie Roseman.

Jason Klece said (via NBC News):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank you, Philadelphia, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday. Growing up, it has truly been a privilege. You have all been so good to me and my family."

Soon-to-be-released Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill were among those who congratulated Klece on a storied career, as compiled below by the NFL's official X/Twitter account:

Expand Tweet

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reacts to Jason Kelce's retirement

Jason Kelce's retirement announcement can be considered one of the saddest days in football. The usually upbeat Travis and Ed Kelce could be seen wiping tears from his eyes, while his wife Kylie, usually seen smiling, had a somber look on her face.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement commending his former center on spending 13 years with the franchise that included memorable moments both on and off the field. Lurie's statement read (via ABC News):

"Jason gave of himself for others, played through injuries, and never wavered through all the ups and downs of our seasons and his own personal career... Today is a bittersweet day, because while it is hard to imagine the Eagles taking the field without Jason Kelce in uniform, we are also excited to celebrate his career and support him as his journey continues."

"On a personal level, it has been a pleasure watching Jason's career and getting to know him and his family... We wish all the best for Jason, Kylie, and their three wonderful daughters as they begin the next chapter together."

Kelce retires with one win in two Super Bowl appearances, six All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowl appearances. His 193 games played are second-most in Eagles history behind defensive end Brandon Graham. He will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029.