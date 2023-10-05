Jason Kelce’s teammate reveals why he absolutely does not want Taylor Swift coming to Travis Kelce’s Eagles vs Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has been at the last two games for Travis Kelce after their rumored relationship was confirmed. Kelce has scored one touchdown during those games and has not lost since she's been coming. Presuming she plans to continue traveling around with her new partner's team, opponents may have to consider the Swift luck that is coming with it.

That is something that Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay has taken note of. He doesn't want Swift to come to the game when Kelce comes to town. He is hard enough to stop as it is without any extra motivation and luck.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

"Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year. She might not, and it looks like they're 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them home. Taylor, do not come to the game."

"Do not come to the game, cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So do not come to that game!"

Swift was first in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs demolished the Chicago Bears by a score of 41-10. That was the first time the NFL world was privy to her presence in the stands this year.

Then, she made the trip to New York to watch the Chiefs narrowly escape with victory over the New York Jets. She's 2-0 and probably plans to go to at least some of his remaining games.

When they play Jason Kelce's Eagles, Travis' brother, Darius Slay wants her to stay far away. That may not happen, especially if she learns that he has made this request.

Taylor Swift has the Chiefs unbeaten

Though it's a very small sample size, Taylor Swift's attendance with Donna Kelce and others has meant a win is on the way. The Chiefs went 1-1 in games prior to her arrival, and they've turned the tides since.

Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce win

They're one of the best teams in the league, and now they may have a secret weapon- one that Darius Slay is supremely conscious of.