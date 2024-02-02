Jason Kelce's topless beer-chugging antics are a habit, claim Eagles teammates

Jason Kelce is one of the best centers the NFL has seen, making two Super Bowls and winning one, getting named to multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.

He's also one of its most interesting personalities, combining a down-to-earth personality with some hamminess. He showed up to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory parade wearing mummer attire and delivering a very profane speech.

Recently, he was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win at the Buffalo Bills drinking beer while shirtless. But according to Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, Kelce is a veteran at such antics. In an interview with PEOPLE, they said:

Smith: "I've been around him long enough. He'll do that a couple of times."

Brown: "He's alone there."

They also praised the center's leadership in the locker room:

Smith: "He's truly the captain. There's not much that he doesn't have a say over, and a guy that's been doing it that long at that high of a level, you can do nothing but respect it."

Brown: "I'm glad I got to share the field and the locker room with him. He's a great person."

"So important" for Jason Kelce to be a "present" father to daughters - wife Kylie

Speaking of PEOPLE and Jason Kelce, the publication also got to speak with his wife Kylie (nee McDevitt) about parenthood.

The two, married in 2018 (two months after Super Bowl LII), have three daughters, with the youngest arriving during Super Bowl LVII, which the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs.

During a tour of the family's recently redisigned playroom, Kylie praised the veteran lineman's dedication to his family:

"Jason is emotionally and mentally present for his girls, and I think that's so important."

Kylie also spoke about how they would like their three daughters to recognize that 'family is everything':

“My hope for the three girls is that they get along for the most part, and that they recognize that family is everything. It’s who you come home to.”

Toy company Pottery Barn Kids had a hand in the renovation of Jason Kelce's daughters' playroom.