Jason Kelce's wife explains why she's ducking Taylor Swift-like spotlight

If the rumored relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is impossible to keep away from the spotlight, his brother and wife don't want to attract any attention to them.

After the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with Travis and Jason playing against each other for the fifth time—and Jason finally winning—Kylie Kelce, who's been married to the Eagles center since 2018, spoke to a local Kansas City outlet about how, unlike Travis' rumored girlfriend, she's uncomfortable with the spotlight.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie said. “I love to be behind it, that’s my bread and butter". [via E! news].

Kylie has a major in communications and states that her best work happens behind the camera.

Jason Kelce finally beats Travis Kelce in an NFL game

The Kelce Brothers, who share the mic on the New Heights podcast, played against each other five times during their NFL careers. This was the first time that the older brother got the better of the younger.

It all started in 2013 when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Week 3 in Andy Reid's first game against Philadelphia; he had been the head coach there from 1998 to 2012. Kansas City won three straight regular-season contests: in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

The two teams also met in last season's Super Bowl LVII, with a fourth straight win for the Chiefs, this time in a close 38-35 game. Jason finally beat his brother in Week 11 with a comeback win for the Philadelphia Eagles which improved their record to 9-1.

Is the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift official?

Travis and Taylor's relationship status is still unknown, with no formal confirmation from either of them. While the reports have been circulating in NFL circles for a month, there appears to be no pressure on the stars to acknowledge or refute what is going on with them.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as the tight end amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.