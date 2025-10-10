Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie admits defeat in fight over fans’ constant comparison of daughter Elliotte’s face with Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, appears to have given up battling with fans who claim that her daughter Elliotte has features similar to her uncle, Travis Kelce. Many fans pointed out the resemblance between Travis and Elliotte when Kylie uploaded pictures of her second-oldest child on social media, but the mother of four said she was "offended" that many didn't see her features in Elliotte.
Nonetheless, on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie accepted defeat.
"This week was uncle Trav's (Travis) birthday," Kylie said (3:20). "And in true celebration, there were a number of photos posted on a carousel on Instagram, I believe, by the Chiefs and New (Heights), the other podcast. And the Chiefs collabed on a carousel of photos for uncle Trav's birthday that included a photo of my husband and Travis. And I will tell you what, I think I've given up on the Ellie fight. It was so obvious.
"It's Ellie's eyes, it's her eyes. And the worst part was is it was in that photo where I was like, 'Oh sh*t, is that Benny's face, too?' Which, to be fair, I have not thought for one second that Benny resembled me at all. So, that was fine. It was Ellie that broke me. So, the genes are strong, guys. I don't know what to tell you."
Kylie and Jason married in April 2018. They share four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley.
Jason played his entire 13-year pro career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2018.
Jason's younger brother, Travis, is in his 13th year in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. The superstar tight end has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs.
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie says her daughter Elliotte loves listening to Taylor Swift's music
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, disclosed on Thursday that she and her daughter, Elliotte, enjoy listening to Taylor Swift, with one song in particular.
"Speaking of the girls, we have listened to "The Life of a Showgirl". There are some bops on there," Kylie said. "One of the songs that Ellie and I have been bopping to on the way to school is 'Opalite.' Great song. The lyric my brother used to call it eating out of the trash? Outstanding."
Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26, after dating for nearly two years.
