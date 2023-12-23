Jason Kelce's wife Kylie celebrates Christmas with grand party with other Eagles players' partners

It would be easier for Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate Christmas if they could end their three-game losing streak. After starting the season at 10-1, they have suffered defeats to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

Despite the losses, the Eagles have clinched their sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons. But while the players are preparing for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, their wives and partners celebrated Christmas together.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, attended a party with fellow Eagles wives and partners

Kylie McDevitt Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, posted a picture on Instagram from the gathering of the wives and partners of Philadelphia Eagles players. She also mentioned the party’s co-hosts, Jordan Britt Lovato and Annie Elliott.

Lovato is the wife of Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato, who was a part of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles squad during the 2017 season. Meanwhile, Elliott is the wife of Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott, who joined the franchise during that triumphant 2017 campaign.

Also in attendance are Aria Meyer, Dallas Goedert’s partner and Kelsey Kay Holmer, Lane Johnson’s girlfriend. Boston Scott’s fiancée, Mariah Rojas, and Nicholas Morrow’s wife, Megan, were also present.

Jason Kelce’s wife was also joined by Tanner McKee’s wife, Lauren, and Grant Calcaterra’s wife, Sophie. Kyle Mann, punter Braden Mann’s wife, also graced the party, so did Brett Toth’s wife, Theresa. Also in attendance were Landon Dickerson’s wife, Brooke, and Marcus Mariota’s better half, Kiyomi.

Who is Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s wife?

Kylie Kelce became popular among Eagles fans after she modeled a replica of the Kelly Green jacket made for the late Princess Diana. She put up her autographed version of the letterman jacket to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Jason and Kylie met through the dating app Tinder and made their relationship official in November 2015. They married in front of 170 guests in April 2018, two months after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. They have three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth (aged four), Elliotte Ray (3) and Bennett Llewellyn (ten months).

Kylie McDevitt was born on March 23, 1992, and grew up in Narbeth, 20 miles from Philadelphia. She earned her communications degree from Wayne’s Cabrini University in 2017. She helps Jason Kelce with the (Be)Philly Foundation, which they established in October 2022.

Like her husband, Kylie Kelce is also an athlete, playing field hockey at Lower Merion High School and Cabrini. In 2016, she was named to the All-Colonial States Athletic Conference First Team after tallying five goals and five assists.