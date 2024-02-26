"Wish us luck...": Jason Kelce's wife Kylie celebrates daughter Bennie's first birthday with a unique message

Jason Kelce seems poised to declare Fathertime on the NFL any day now. However, the Philadelphia Eagles center has already been a father for the birth of three kids. Bennett Llewellyn, or Bennie, recently celebrated her first birthday.

To mark the occasion, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram. In the picture, Bennie is in a red sweatshirt, sitting on a massive living room chair.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday. She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck… she’s getting faster every day." - Kylie Kelce's IG post caption

Bennie is one of three offspring of the Eagles center. According to People, the oldest is Wyatt Kelce, four. The next youngest is Elliotte Kelce. At the time of writing, she is two years old. The youngest of the family is Bennett, at one year old.

Has Jason Kelce retired yet?

Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

At the time of writing, the center has not given his official retirement announcement. However, in January, many were braced for the co-host of the New Heights podcast to make an announcement. According to Sports Illustrated, Jason Kelce is still "weighing" his retirement.

Of course, many have speculated about what is suddenly taking so long. Some argue that the center wants to let the dust settle from his brother defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Others have argued that his seemingly imminent retirement is because of a disappointing end to a long season full of hope.

Perhaps, they argue, he needed to take a step away and a vacation. After another quality performance last season that earned an 80.7 rating from PFF, one would think that the Eagles would want to bring him back. With seemingly every other team struggling to duplicate the Tush Push except Kelce's Eagles, keeping a key piece to the play may seem paramount.

That said, the Philadelphia Eagles center has entered the stage of his career where he is now getting one-year deals. Once that happens for players in their mid-30s, the end can come at any time. Will the 36-year-old center attempt to play for one more season?