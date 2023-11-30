Jason Kelce's wife Kylie commends Bradley Cooper for picking Eagles Super Bowl win over Oscars

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, is a huge fan of her husband's team, the Philadelphia Eagles. She and actor Bradley Cooper share this fandom, as Cooper has stated that he would be more delighted with a second Eagles championship since the 2017–18 season than winning an Oscar.

According to US Magazine, in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Cooper was asked if he had to pick between the Eagles winning the Super Bowl or him winning an Oscar. The actor didn't hesitate with his answer for a second, picking the Eagles to win. Mrs. Kelce noted with a couple of emojis in the comments with other diehard Eagles fans.

Kylie Kelce's comment - Courtesy of NFL TikTok

"Without hesitation. (Chef's kiss emoji, watery eye emoji)"

Here's how Cooper put his quick response to Stern's question of whether he wanted a Super Bowl championship or an Oscar more:

“Eagles Super Bowl victory. I know, I’m sick.”

Travis and Jason Kelce rise to peak brotherhood stardom

Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

Over the last 12 months, the Kelces seem to have risen to a level not seen by many in the NFL. Brothers have both shared success in the NFL before, but the center of the Eagles and the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting only more attention as the days go on.

Travis and Jason Kelce appear to be entering into a level of fame not seen since Eli and Peyton Manning both proved to be the kryptonites for Tom Brady between 2007 and 2015 in the playoffs.

Another famous brotherhood duo was TJ Watt and JJ Watt, but so much time separated them that their shared moment in the league was all too brief to grow a fanbase like the Kelces have accrued.

Part of the rise can also be credited to both franchises dominating the NFL around the same time. The Chiefs have been to three Super Bowls, while the Philadelphia Eagles have been to two since 2017. Between the two Kelces, the family has been to the biggest game in the sport five times.

That, in addition to the brothers launching a podcast to help shape the two as a package deal, has only given them a massive megaphone to reach the NFL community.

However, with both players now in or entering their mid-30s, the question as to how much longer both will share the league stares the brothers in the face. This year could be the final one with Jason Kelce now 36 years old.

Even if both players return in 2024, there's no guarantee that both teams will remain at their peak powers, so the moment of the Kelces ruling the conversation could be a brief, big bang before retirement.