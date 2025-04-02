Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains why they had to pick newborn's name quickly as Travis Kelce questions baby’s identity

Jason and Kylie Kelce didn’t have the luxury of waiting to name their fourth child. As Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jokingly pressed for answers over a video call, Kylie revealed on Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode that they had to make a quick decision for one simple reason: paperwork.

Ad

“No, she has a name. We had to fill out the birth certificate paperwork,” Kylie told Travis (Timestamp: 5:59).

Travis, caught off guard, acknowledged he thought that was just how it worked. Turns out, technically, you can leave a hospital without naming your baby, but Kylie wasn’t taking that risk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, you can technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f**king paperwork after that," she said. "So, we have to do it when we know."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With that deadline in place, the Kelces introduced their newest family member: Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce. The couple, already parents to Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4) and Bennett (2), stuck to their tradition of gender-neutral names.

Kylie had previously acknowledged on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that they felt a full-on girly name would stand out too much among their daughters.

“If we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three," she said.

Ad

Finnley also broke another subtle Kelce tradition — no double Ts.

For Kylie, name-picking wasn’t just about the sound. It was about nicknames. And, yes, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" even played a role. Kylie nearly named her daughter Andie after Kate Hudson’s iconic rom-com character.

“When you suggest a baby name, think of the nicknames that would then go along with that name," she advised.

Ad

Jason Kelce’s hilarious first reaction to baby Finn’s birth announcement

Jason Kelce did what Jason Kelce does best – keeping it real. When his wife, Kylie Kelce, announced the birth of their fourth child, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center couldn't resist dropping a classic Jason-style comment.

Kylie, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram with the caption, "Whoop, there she is!" along with four heartwarming photos of their newborn.

Ad

The pics included a shot of Kylie holding Finn in a hospital bed, Jason cradling their daughter and a close-up of the baby swaddled in a hospital blanket with a tiny bow hat. But while everyone else was busy gushing over the newborn, Jason Kelce had one pressing question:

"Does that first photo have a filter on it?"

Classic Jason Kelce. A Super Bowl champ, a future Hall of Famer and still the guy who keeps it light, even in life’s biggest moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.