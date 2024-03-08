Jason Kelce's wife Kylie pens emotional note as Eagles star retires after 'accolade-studded' career

Jason Kelce broke the hearts of countless Philadelphia Eagles fans when he announced his retirement. The center is one of the most beloved players in the league, earning popularity for his work on and off the field.

In an emotional message on Instagram, his wife, Kylie Kelce, celebrated his 13-year-long NFL career to welcome a new stage in his life.

"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement. Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way," Kylie wrote.

Furthermore, it was Kylie who revealed that Kelce had been contemplating retirement for years. The 36-year-old admitted that his body was too worn down to continue playing, adding that he knew it was time to retire since he was relying less on other's opinions on the field.

Jason Kelce credited wife Kylie Kelce for her immense support during his career

While thanking everyone who contributed to his successful career, Jason Kelce couldn't leave out Kylie.

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," Kelce said.

"She's brought the best out of my through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and of course, the swift kick in the a** from time to time."

Jason Kelce also mentioned his daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn. As per Kelce, his daughters and family have helped him reach a level of fulfillment he couldn't even on the court.