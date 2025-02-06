Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie plans to keep a check on ex-Eagles star at Super Bowl 59

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie will be in attendance for the Super Bowl 59 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. The former Eagles center will be occupied with his ESPN duties as an analyst but Kylie has explained how she plans to keep a check on her husband at the big game.

In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie gave some of her Super Bowl predictions, with an interesting first question.

"How many times will I text Jason, ‘Where are you,’ this weekend in New Orleans?' I'm going to say two times," Kylie said. "I luckily do not lose him often because when it comes to functions like this, he has a set where I know where he is. (9:36)

"And if I don't know where he is, I know the people who are with him and I've probably talked to them. That sounds ridiculous but hopefully we will have less ships passing in the night where we will not need a ‘where are you text’. Hopefully, I can just enjoy some time with my husband in New Orleans eating beignets without a child saying, ‘Can you fill up my water bottle?’"

Jason and Kylie first met when they went on a Tinder date in 2014. They quickly hit it off and began dating.

The couple married in April 2018 and has three daughters named Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. In November 2024, Kylie announced that she was pregnant with a fourth child.

Jason, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, retired from football in March last year. The 2018 Super Bowl winner then transitioned into an analyst and joined ESPN just over a month after his retirement.

Kylie says Jason Kelce will not go shirtless at Super Bowl 59

NFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 - Source: Imagn

After Kylie outlined her plans to keep track of her husband, she also suggested that the former Eagles star will not go shirtless at Super Bowl 59 like he did when the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC championship game.

"I think he's moved on from that," Kylie said, adding that Jason was "very much feeling the vibe of Bill's mafia when he did that."

Jason's younger brother Travis Kelce will play in this year's big game and it will be interesting to see how the brothers celebrate if Kansas City gets the win on Sunday.

Here are all the key details for Super Bowl 59.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

