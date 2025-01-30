  • home icon
  • Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie praises brother-in-law Travis Kelce as TE prepares for ‘historic’ Super Bowl three-peat

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jan 30, 2025 17:07 GMT
The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl LIX, and Travis Kelce's sister-in-law is nothing but proud of the tight end. Jason Kelce's wife Kylie praised his brother-in-law Travis' "Chiefs accomplishments" as the tight end prepares for a historical Super Bowl three-peat.

In the latest episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie talked about the upcoming Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The podcaster said:

"I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments. I think that the opportunity to play for such a historic milestone [a Super Bowl three-peat] is incredible to be able to potentially witness."
"And I think that Travis has been there for his entire career, he has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. And I love him, he's my family. So I will always cheer on Travis' accomplishments and hopefully successes," Kylie added.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed who she's rooting for in the Super Bowl

Moving forward in the podcast, Kylie Kelce revealed who she's rooting for in the upcoming Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

"That being said, I was raised to bleed green. I have friends who are still associated with the team. I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community. So I will also be cheering for the success of those people. Ultimately, the plan is to go the game and cheer," Kylie said.
"Any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them 'go Chiefs'. I will not be saying that for the next two weeks. I can't bring myself to do it because then it feels as though I'm actively wishing it against.... this is hard," Kylie added.

Apart from being an excellent football star, Travis Kelce is a great uncle. So much so that Kylie Kelce has officially crowned the Chiefs tight end as the "king of Funcles," considering his adorable bond with her daughters.

