Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals when she wants Eagles star to retire in new Amazon Prime documentary trailer

Amazon Prime has released a trailer for their new documentary featuring Jason Kelce. The new documentary, which is appropriately named "Kelce" documents the 2022 NFL season for the Philadelphia Eagles center.

In the official trailer that was released by Amazon Prime on Thursday, clips of the 35-year-old questioning retirement.

In one clip, he is asking for advice from other NFL alumni, and in another, he is being asked if last season was his final. Kelce's wife, Kylie, is also interviewed in the documentary and makes a point of saying when she would like him to retire.

‘I would like him to retire when he will still be able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably’

Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 and have three young daughters. Whether or not Jason can remain healthy and continue playing is a major concern for him and his wife.

"Kelce" is being described by Amazon Prime as a documentary that shows that football is all about family. Whether its the teammates that become family or the family that a player has off-the-field.

Jason Kelce is heading into his 13th season in the National Football League. The Super Bowl winning center is a five-time first-team All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times. When he does decide to call it a career, he will be seen as one of the best centers to have played the game.

Jason Kelce to star in Campbell's commercial with Mom and brother

The Kelce brothers have a well-known sibling rivalry. While it's usually quite cordial, their relationship is depicted otherwise in upcoming Campbell's Chunky Soup commercials.

Jason and Travis Kelce, along with their mom, Donna, will star in two commercials for the iconic brand. The commercial will debut during the 2023–2024 NFL season, but, fans can get a sneak peak beforehand.

The trip filmed the commercials for Campbell's earlier in the offseason. In one of the sneak peeks for the commercial, Travis Kelce is seen gloating about his win in Super Bowl LVII. Their mom then prepares soup for the Philadelphia Eagles center, telling him that it's 'his year'.

In the second commercial for Campbell's Chunky Soup, the brothers arm wrestle to see who is better at that. Donna Kelce's iconic split jacket, which supports both of her sons, will also make a cameo in one of the commercials.

