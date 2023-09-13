Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have become the ideal couple among NFL fans. The two are funny, charming, and have a relatable love story. Additionally, they take parenting very seriously and have been trying to transition from being parents to two little girls to three.

Kylie gave birth to her third daughter six months ago and named her Bennett Llewellyn. Their other two daughters are Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3. Recently, the two gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE and answered various questions.

While opening up about the impact of fame, they also detailed how they have been parenting their three daughters. Their funny and lighthearted nature is something they want to inculcate in their children.

"We’re just trying to have fun and online, there's a way to interact with people like never before. So with all these different forms of social media and fan engagement, we like to have fun with it."

They then discussed the dynamics between all the sisters. Kylie shared that their middle daughter, Elliotte, was not initially used to having a baby sister around. But as time went on, Bennett and Elliotte formed an adorable bond. Wyatt, on the other hand, always took her big sister role seriously.

"Wyatt has been the best big sister. She will bring me diapers when she needs a new one," Kylie shared.

But she then joked:

"I say that she's great until she's not and uses her as a hurdle in the living room. But besides those times where it gets really dicey, she's been an absolutely awesome big sister."

How is Jason Kelce and his family dealing with fame?

The recent NFL season brought significant fame to Jason Kelce and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, ultimately leading them to venture into the world of podcasting. However, this newfound recognition has had an impact on Jason Kelce's family life, although they strive not to let it overwhelm them.

In the PEOPLE interview, Jason Kelce shed light on the challenges they face when everyday events and outings become subject to public attention.

Currently, the family's primary focus revolves around caring for their 6-month-old daughter, all while navigating the complexities of their newfound stardom.

Additionally, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have embarked on a documentary project titled 'Kelce', offering insights into Jason's NFL career and intimate family moments. This documentary seeks to underscore the significance of family values within the world of football.