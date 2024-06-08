Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce hasn't changed "one bit" after Taylor Swift romance and new fame

Travis Kelce's popularity has grown massively since 2023 and Taylor Swift probably has some contribution to it. But despite being one of the most successful NFL players and influencers, he remains unchanged, as per his brother.

Jason Kelce appeared on comedian Andrew Santino's latest podcast, which was released on Friday. During his appearance on the show, the former Eagles center talked about a variety of things, including his brother Travis Kelce.

Speaking about the Super Bowl-winning TE, his brother said:

"I haven't seen him change one bit. I think it's a compliment. He's stayed true to himself; he's still humble, he treats everyone with the upmost respect like they're equals, regardless of who they are." (42:35)

Going forward in the conversation, Jason Kelce pinpointed how, throughout his NFL career, he has asked for his brother's advice on various things. The reason being that he feels the Chiefs tight end has the best instincts.

"I ask Travis' opinion on a lot of things because Travis, and I really mean this, has some of the best instincts, just in general of anybody I've ever talked to. And nine times out of 10, I'll comment something and I'm trying to think it out, and I'm going somewhere with it... and he just says something so point blank," he commented during the podcast. (44:12)

Jason noted that Travis can cut away "all the bulls**t" and get clarity over things. And that's how, he admitted, his brother has helped the new ESPN analyst make some of the big decisions of his life.

Travis Kelce's viral friendship band tale has 'created monsters' for Dustin Lynch

Earlier this week, country singer Dustin Lynch sat for an interview with US Weekly. During the interaction, he revealed that fans have been approaching him the same way Travis Kelce approached Taylor Swift. The country singer recalled getting lots of numbers recently.

"I think Travis Kelce has created a monster. I’ve been getting a lot of phone numbers on the wrist at shows recently," Dustin Lynch said via US Weekly.

Before Travis Kelce's romance began in July 2023, the Chiefs tight end attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Arrowhead Stadium. He went to the concert with a mission to exchange friendship bracelets with the 'All Too Well' singer. The bracelet he intended to gift had his number hidden inside.

Later, Travis Kelce revealed his failed attempt to exchange numbers with Swift in his New Heights podcast. Swift, who came across this info, found it cute and decided to go on a date with the star TE.