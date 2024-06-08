Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce hasn't changed "one bit" after Taylor Swift romance and new fame

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce hasn't changed "one bit" after Taylor Swift romance and new fame

Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce hasn't changed "one bit" after Taylor Swift romance and new fame

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 08, 2024 19:43 GMT
Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce hasn
Jason Kelce with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image Source: Jason Kelce/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram and Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Travis Kelce's popularity has grown massively since 2023 and Taylor Swift probably has some contribution to it. But despite being one of the most successful NFL players and influencers, he remains unchanged, as per his brother.

Jason Kelce appeared on comedian Andrew Santino's latest podcast, which was released on Friday. During his appearance on the show, the former Eagles center talked about a variety of things, including his brother Travis Kelce.

Speaking about the Super Bowl-winning TE, his brother said:

"I haven't seen him change one bit. I think it's a compliment. He's stayed true to himself; he's still humble, he treats everyone with the upmost respect like they're equals, regardless of who they are." (42:35)
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

Going forward in the conversation, Jason Kelce pinpointed how, throughout his NFL career, he has asked for his brother's advice on various things. The reason being that he feels the Chiefs tight end has the best instincts.

"I ask Travis' opinion on a lot of things because Travis, and I really mean this, has some of the best instincts, just in general of anybody I've ever talked to. And nine times out of 10, I'll comment something and I'm trying to think it out, and I'm going somewhere with it... and he just says something so point blank," he commented during the podcast. (44:12)

Jason noted that Travis can cut away "all the bulls**t" and get clarity over things. And that's how, he admitted, his brother has helped the new ESPN analyst make some of the big decisions of his life.

Travis Kelce's viral friendship band tale has 'created monsters' for Dustin Lynch

Earlier this week, country singer Dustin Lynch sat for an interview with US Weekly. During the interaction, he revealed that fans have been approaching him the same way Travis Kelce approached Taylor Swift. The country singer recalled getting lots of numbers recently.

"I think Travis Kelce has created a monster. I’ve been getting a lot of phone numbers on the wrist at shows recently," Dustin Lynch said via US Weekly.

Before Travis Kelce's romance began in July 2023, the Chiefs tight end attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Arrowhead Stadium. He went to the concert with a mission to exchange friendship bracelets with the 'All Too Well' singer. The bracelet he intended to gift had his number hidden inside.

Later, Travis Kelce revealed his failed attempt to exchange numbers with Swift in his New Heights podcast. Swift, who came across this info, found it cute and decided to go on a date with the star TE.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी