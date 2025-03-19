Jason Kelce sees Tee Higgins-sized payday coming for Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Tee Higgins’ salary could mean that a big payday is on the horizon for a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce believes DeVonta Smith will soon earn wages on par with what the Cincinnati Bengals star got.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason discussed this with his brother Travis.

“You don’t think DeVonta’s gonna get close to what Tee Higgins is making?" Jason said. "The only reason A.J. (Brown) isn’t making 55 (million) is because A.J.’s (contract) got redone a couple years ago.”

On Sunday, the Bengals re-signed Tee Higgins to a four-year contract worth $115 million. In 2024, Smith signed a three-year $75 million extension with the team.

“They’re gonna be up again here in a couple of years and I bet it gets closed to this, we’ll find out,” Jason said.

A.J. Brown signed a three-year extension with the Eagles last April for $96 million. Higgins was expected to get plenty of offers on the free agent market before the Bengals re-signed him. They also extended Ja’Marr Chase to a four-year $161 million deal, with his annual salary of $40.25 million.

That makes Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, surpassing Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who is making $40 million annually.

DeVonta’s Smith’s numbers in Philly

DeVonta Smith joined the Philadelphia Eagles after recording excellent numbers in college, including two national championships with the Alabama Crimson Tide, while being named the Offensive MVP of the natty in 2020.

He had 1,000+ yard seasons in his last two campaigns at Alabama before the Eagles selected him with the 10th pick of the 2021 NFL draft. In his four years in Philadelphia, he has given A.J. Brown plenty of secondary help in the pass-catching department, making over 60 catches every season and putting up over 800 yards through the air.

He also has two campaigns of 1,000 yards or more, with his best season in 2022 (1,196). He has averaged over a dozen yards per catch in all four of his NFL seasons.

He caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts in the 2025 Super Bowl, becoming the first player from Alabama to do so in the big game. He’s also the fifth player to win a Super Bowl, a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

