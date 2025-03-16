Jason Kelce sends 3-word message while reflecting on over-the-top antics that made him Wing Bowl sensation

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce recalled one of the city’s craziest events, the Wing Bowl. It was a big chicken wing eating contest, but it wasn’t just about eating. Contestants also dressed up and put on a fun show.

In an old clip from the 2024 documentary "No One Died: The Wing Bowl Story," Jason Kelce said the event felt like a WWE-style entrance, where people became fan favorites. He remembers how exciting it was, with fans cheering loudly, not just for who ate the most, but for who made the best entrance.

"It wasn't just get on a stage and eat as many wings," Kelce said in the film. "There was a level of style and showmanship, and the competitors oftentimes built personas around it like and you would see guys that would come back year after year, and they'd become like crowd favorites.

You would see that just in the way somebody came out of the tunnel. It was almost like part, you know, WWE like entrance, because Philadelphia, more than like any other city I know, loves things that are uniquely Philadelphian, in characters that are uniquely Philadelphian."

On Saturday, Jason shared the clip from the documentary on Instagram and wrote:

“It was epic.”

Jason Kelce was dead serious about Wing Bowl 22 in 2014

On Jan. 29, 2014, a day before the Wing Bowl 22, Jason Kelce shaved part of his beard so it wouldn’t get messy. Sitting beside long snapper Jon Dorenbos and a Wing Bowl official, Kelce faced the cameras as he started eating.

He aimed to eat as many wings as possible as practice for the big event.

But Jason finished eating at least 20, maybe even 25.

"Hey, it's free food, all you can eat, let's have some fun," he said.

As reported by CBS News, Jason Kelce shared that his record was around 65-70 wings during an all-you-can-eat night at Hooters.

However, the 2018 Super Bowl champion couldn’t keep up with the competition on the event day. He ate 65 wings in 14 minutes, but that wasn’t enough to move on to the next round.

The Wing Bowl lasted for over 20 years before ending in 2018. It was a crazy, exciting part of Philadelphia’s culture.

