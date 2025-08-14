Jason Kelce sends 5-word message as Taylor Swift praises Eagles veteran for WWE-style intro about her for ‘New Heights’ debut

The much-awaited episode of Taylor Swift joining Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on &quot;New Heights&quot; finally debuted on Wednesday. The singer spoke about a plethora of topics with the brothers, mainly involving her career, but also her relationship with Travis.Kelce and Swift have been together since 2023. The singer performed at a concert at Arrowhead Stadium, and the tight end said on the podcast that he hoped to meet her, but was unable to at the time. They met at a later date and started dating.Swift's appearance was called for by her fans for a long time. So when the day finally came, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepared a special introduction to the singer. Listing many of her accolades and records, the older brother had a fantastic moment to begin the episode.Swift loved Jason's introduction, and she praised him. The former center took to Twitter to express his reaction to his work, stating that the beginning of the episode was &quot;mouthful&quot;:The biggest moment of the episode happened when the singer revealed the cover of the new album, officially promoting &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; for the first time. Jason screamed once he saw the cover, and the debut is set to happen on October 3.Stream of Jason Kelce's podcast &quot;New Heights&quot; with Taylor Swift crashes after 1.3 million viewsAfter over an hour of the episode, the premiere cut to black and, shortly, a tweet from the New Heights account noted that the stream would return &quot;shortly&quot;, stating that they met a glitch.Swift's presence naturally attracted a large number of fans to the stream. There was a huge expectation around the episode due to the release of her new album, which was announced midway through the episode.The trio also spoke about the singer's career, going through her work at &quot;The Eras Tour&quot;, the reclaim of her masters and also other anecdotes of her life, such as how she discovered her love for football and how her boyfriend helped her better understand the game.This will be the third NFL season where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together.