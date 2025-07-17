Jason Kelce shares 4-word reaction to Shane Gillis and Druski’s hilarious Tush Push origin skit at ESPYs

On Wednesday, ESPN held their annual sports award show ceremony. The event, popularly known by fans as the 'ESPYs', honors players, teams, and organizations across all of the major sports.

This year, the event was hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, and featured a humorous skit that jokingly depicted how the controversial 'Tush Push' play was created. Gillis and fellow comedian Druski were involved in the skit, with Gillis playing the role of a janitor who walked into the locker room and presented a play that will be unstoppable for opposing defensive units.

The skit also made reference to the NFL franchises that voted this offseason to ban the move from the league. Gillis outlined how trying to vote to ban a move for being too successful would be "pathetic".

ESPN posted the clip on the social media platform X on July 16.

"The origins of the Tush Push with @Shanemgillis and @druski 😅." the post was captioned, alongside the video.

In response, former NFL center Jason Kelce commented on the video by ESPN with a four word statement. Kelce jokingly made clear that the janitor in the clip knew what he was talking about and was very smart.

"That Janitor is cookin." Kelce wrote.

Will the 'Tush Push' be banned for the 2025 season?

Despite attempts by various NFL franchises to ban the 'Tush Push' move, the play will remain available for teams to use in the 2025 season. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on May 21, the NFL needed 24 teams to vote in favor of the ban for the ban to take effect in 2025. However, only 22 teams voted to ban the play.

In the same social media post, Schefter noted that the ten teams that voted to keep the move in the league were the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans.

As a result, the 'Tush Push' play will remain in effect and available for teams to use in the 2025 season.

