Jason Kelce skeptical about retirement after Travis Kelce’s sensational performance in AFC championship game

Jason Kelce was said to be retiring right after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the wild card round, but right after, he denied the reports and said that there was nothing official.

There's no way to describe how important Jason Kelce is to the Philadelphia Eagles. He's not only a great center - he's the pillar of the offensive line and one of the most important guys in the locker room. His retirement will surely leave a big void, but speaking to Daily Mail at the AFC Championship Game, it seems that he could be inspired for another run by his brother, Travis Kelce, who's in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs:

The game continues to be difficult to play - selfishly, physically. It's a grueling sport and it has its problems with trying to play it the older you get… (but) it's hard. It's really hard. I'll be honest with you. Whenever you're around this atmosphere, man, it's really hard to not want to continue doing this.’

Could Jason Kelce return for one more season?

The veteran center has been Philadelphia's biggest leader for a long time now. He has also flirted with retirement for several seasons, but the Eagles have been able to keep him for now.

Jason Kelce is not a common center. He's smaller than the average player at the position, but his athleticism allows him to reach the second level quickly while holding bigger defensive linemen due to his functional strength. His technique allows him to play bigger than his size.

For him to return for another season is a huge deal for the Philadelphia Eagles. Keeping one of their biggest leaders is a huge win for the team, especially as he remains at a high level even though his age has hit the wrong side of his 30s. He still has a lot of football left in him.

The fact that the Eagles were eliminated in such an acrimonious fashion with an offensive debacle should also give him a bit of a push to try and correct things in 2024 if he decides to give it one more shot. And, of course, looking at Travis Kelce's success, why not try for one more ring?