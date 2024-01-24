Jason Kelce has been lumped in with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to some as the Chief terrible trio in the NFL (pun intended). However, even some of the biggest rivals of Jason Kelce had no choice but to chuckle at some of his behavior in the suite box during the Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown.

Speaking about the events that took place over the weekend on the "New Heights podcast," Jason Kelce explained his over-the-top behavior:

"It was a magical experience. It felt like I was in a different world right from the get-go when we landed and we started driving past Lake Erie."

He continued, blaming the Bills' culture for his behavior:

"I could not say enough good things about Bills Mafia the entire experience, the chaosness of it. It was almost like I was possessed in some ways. I felt like at this tailgate, I was possessed by Bills mafia."

Of course, many would argue it was the alcohol he was spotted drinking throughout the event in combination with the hype of the playoffs. After building toward the moment since the previous March, even fans without a team to root for in the playoffs could feel the heightened tension through their television screens.

Bills Mafia, the fanbase surrounding the team, has a well-known reputation of partying as hard as any team before a game. Videos of jumping on tables are commonplace, as is the raging college party vibe on the asphalt. Essentially, that's what Jason Kelce alluded to by saying he was possessed by Bills Mafia.

How did Jason Kelce meet his wife?

Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles lineman brought up his behavior when he met his wife for the first time, claiming that he was the same person in the Bills booth all those years later. Kelce warned his wife, Kylie, that he was going to pull off the infamous stunt of ripping off his shirt and hollering to the crowd.

She did all she could to talk him out of it, per the "New Heights Podcast" via the New York Post, but Kelce dismissed the attempt. Here's what he said:

"'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm."

With the Kansas City Chiefs still alive for another game, one can only wonder if a week's rest will allow him to chill out for the next contest.

On the other hand, after such an explosive response from fans, one might be smart to brace for another similar performance from the center in cold Baltimore against Lamar Jackson.

