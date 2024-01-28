As the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is in attendance to watch and support his brother, Travis Kelce.

With the Eagles getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Kelce showed up to last week's AFC divisional game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

There was a moment in last week's game where Kelce was seen in the press box screaming and shouting, showing his support for his brother Travis, who had a big game.

With Kelce at today's AFC championship game, a photo of him posing with a Chiefs fan was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans were surprised at Kelce wearing clothes this week, as he was seen shirtless at last week's game.

NFL fans react to Jason Kelce appearing normal at the Ravens-Chiefs game

With Jason Kelce seen wearing a shirt and appearing normal at today's game, many fans were shocked to see him with a shirt on. Many fans reacted to the post, commenting on Kelce not being shirtless or saying it's a matter of time before he takes his shirt off.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Travis Kelce broke Jerry Rice's postseason record of most catches of all-time

Travis Kelce during AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Jason Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, is having a huge first half.

He made history in the first half when he surpassed NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most playoff receptions. Kelce eclipsed Rice's record of 151 playoff receptions.

The milestone shows how consistent Kelce has been at playing at a high level throughout his career. He helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls and has a chance at helping them win a third in his tenure with the team.

Kelce has already caught over five receptions, 50 yards, and scored a touchdown today.