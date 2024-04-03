Jason Kelce talks about weight loss goals with fitness guru Arnold Schwarzenegger turning vegan

Jason Kelce was said to be retiring right after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round, but right after, he denied the reports and said that there's nothing official.

Then he made it official a month later.

The legendary Philadelphia Eagles center called it a career, and while he was inspired to see his younger brother Travis Kelce winning his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs - one being over Jason's Eagles -, he decided that there wasn't enough juice left on him to go for another year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now speaking with actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger on the brothers' podcast New Heights, Kelce spoke about his weight loss after retiring from the NFL and where he wants to be:

'It is pretty hard to quit,' Kelce confessed. I'm in the process right now, I'm retired. I've played my whole career 295. I'm trying to get down to 250-260. My goal is two pounds every week, lose it, but maintain my muscle mass. But I'm trying to maintain my protein, muscle mass.'

Why was Jason Kelce so important to the Eagles?

Jason Kelce is not a common center. He's smaller than the average player at the position, but his athleticism allows him to reach the second level quickly while holding bigger defensive linemen due to his functional strength. His technique allows him to play bigger than his size.

There's no way to describe how important Jason Kelce is to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was not only a great center - he was the pillar of their offensive line and one of the most important guys in the locker room. With Kelce and Fletcher Cox retiring from the game, a big void has opened and new leaders will have to emerge on the roster.

There's no doubt that it will be impossible to replace his quality on the field and his relationship with the community off of it, so there's no point in even trying. The best that the Eagles could do is start over in the position and just develop a new leader without the pressure of being Kelce.