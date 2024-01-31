Jason Kelce teases Taylor Swift for reaching the Super Bowl in her 'rookie year': "Newest member in Chiefs Kingdom"

Taylor Swift is a pretty new Kansas City Chiefs fan, but she's already going to watch her team in the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks. After a thrilling run through the AFC playoffs, the Chiefs will head to Las Vegas on February 11 and try to defend their crown.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce gave Swift a shoutout for such a successful first season of fandom. He said:

"Shoutout to the newest members in Chiefs Kingdom who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

Travis Kelce went on to thank her for joining the team this year. She's been a fixture at a lot of Chiefs games this season, including all three playoff victories.

They're not undefeated in her visits, but she does seem to have a positive effect on the team. Whether or not they'll be able to get past the San Francisco 49ers this year remains to be seen.

Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

Reports were that Taylor Swift would be in attendance at the Super Bowl if the Kansas City Chiefs were to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. That was a tall task, but they accomplished it.

Now, the reality sets in that she has concerts in Tokyo at that time. She is scheduled to finish up the last of four performances there on Saturday, February 10. That's one day before the Bowl in Las Vegas.

She'd have to finish the show, roughly at 11:30 pm local time, and then catch a flight to Las Vegas, which is not a short trip. She does have the full day to make it, but time zones will make it difficult to achieve that goal.

Nevertheless, since she doesn't have a concert the night before and is theoretically able to make it to the big game. It's expected that she will be in attendance. There's no guarantee, but it looks like she'll do her best to be in the stands cheering for her boyfriend.