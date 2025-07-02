Jason Kelce unveils his alma mater Bearcats' new Nike uniform during latest segment of New Heights podcast

Both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are two of the most accomplished and legendary players in National Football League history. Jason is considered one of the best centers of this generation while Travis is one of the greatest tight ends in league history. Although anything can happen in football and in the NFL, both brothers are expected to be future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, it is clear that both brothers are not forgetting their roots and their college football history. Both Jason and Travis represented the University of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the college level.

While discussing a variety of topics on the 'New Heights Podcast' this week, the Kelce brothers revealed the new uniforms that the Cincinnati Bearcats would be wearing this season.

Jason Kelce revealed that he was a fan of the design and the outline of the jerseys. NFL analyst Scott Springer highlighted some of the quotes by Kelce about the new jerseys in his recent article on July 2. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"I dig the outline... I'm a fan. Sometimes the colleges go with a little bit too much." Jason Kelce said.

What do the new Cincinnati Bearcats uniforms look like?

The new home jersey for the Bearcats is a black jersey, black pants, and a black helmet combination. Meanwhile, the away jerseys for the Cincinnati program is an all white look with a white jersey, white pants, and a white helmet combo.

Both uniforms have a unique font that goes across the chest area of the jersey that says 'Cincinnati'. However, as is clear from Kelce's comments, he is a big fan of the new look and is happy that the school kept a more simplistic style and did not try to do too much.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be looking for a stronger season in the Big 12 conference after finishing the 2024 campaign with an overall record of 5-7. Furthermore, they will be looking for a better conference record than last year when they had a record of 3-6.

