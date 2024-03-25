Jason Kelce to WWE? The Miz says Eagles icon could be "very dangerous" in the ring

Jason Kelce has long been one of the most popular personalities around the NFL. Many fans were disappointed when he shockingly announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, but he remains a figure in the media. His "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce continues to grow and his social media presence remains strong.

Podcasting may not be the only career that Kelce pursues in his retirement, as a move to the WWE could be a possibility. One of their stars, The Miz, recently spoke to TMZ about potentially recruiting Jason Kelce to join the organization:

"He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring. Not only with just the athleticism and the part of the wrestling, which I think he can absolutely do. ... I watched him jump up at a Bills game from, like, down and jump up into a window. I was like, 'Oh my God, this guy is 300 pounds, how did he do that? That's incredible.' "

The Miz was referring to Jason Kelce being in attendance for a Buffalo Bills' home game during the NFL playoffs this year. He was shirtless in freezing cold temperatures and was seen jumping out of a luxury box and into the stands. He then catapulted himself back into the box, seemingly with ease.

Apparently, this was enough to convince The Miz that Kelce would be a great addition to the WWE's current roster. Being a wrestler takes a rare combination of athleticism and charisma, being that it is a form of sports entertainment. Kelce has both of them, as well as an offer from The Miz to properly prepare for a potential debut if he chooses to do so.

Jason Kelce rumored for Wrestlemania

Jason Kelce

Rumors of Jason Kelce potentially making a move over to the WWE following his retirement from the NFL go beyond TMZ's interview with The Miz. Much speculation has been made about him possibly appearing at Wrestlemania 40, essentially the Super Bowl of WWE.

This rumor probably stems from the fact that Wrestlemania will take place at Lincoln Financial Field this year. Kelce played all of his home games there during his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, so the crowd would likely welcome his presence.

Further fueling the rumor, his teammate Brandon Graham also recently said that he would like to join him for a tag-team match during a podcast appearance. Wrestlemania is set for April in Philadelphia and could potentially include some former Eagles players.