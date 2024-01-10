Jason McCourty demands “booing” for Matthew Stafford from Lions fans in Detroit

Matthew Stafford's return to Ford Field was far from guaranteed this season, but the football gods have made it a reality. It might just be a Wild Card game, but for two fanbases with so much history, Sunday's showdown will be an emotionally charged event with sky-high stakes.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Football', Jason McCourty pushed fans to resist any temptation to celebrate his return:

"[00:00:42] When he walks back into Ford Field, there are no hugs. ... No jerseys in the stands. It is all about Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and these Detroit Lions. They've waited so long to host a playoff game. It is all about getting to victory.... As soon as the game starts... it's all about booing, making him as uncomfortable as possible for any Lions fans."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Matthew Stafford bounces back from disastrous Super Bowl defense

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in Stafford's first season away from Detroit. Meanwhile, Jared Goff struggled in his debut Lions season. At the start of 2022, the Rams had seemingly all of the praise and the Lions took plenty of criticism for allowing the trade to go through.

However, by the end of the year, things began to shift. The Detroit Lions wrapped the year with a 9-8 record and the Rams failed to reach the playoffs in their attempt to string together explosive seasons. In 2023, both sides have come to play as both teams secured a playoff spot.

Of course, the Rams will be taking on the Lions on their home field as a result of earning a better record than Los Angeles this year. However, the winner of the playoff game will loom large for each fanbase over the course of the offseason.

It could even become a talking point shaping the story of Stafford's career and his legacy.

Some argue that a Wild Card playoff game won't matter in the grand scheme of things, but others will dissect the result of the contest for years to come.

With a win for Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, the Lions' playoff game-losing streak dating back to 1991 would continue.

With a win for the Detroit Lions, the team's fanbase will have at least some face-to-face defense in conversations about the trade winner as Goff would deliver something even Stafford couldn't accomplish.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.