Aaron Rodgers was around for episode 2 of Hard Knocks, but he was just one of several highlights from the episode. Aside from the quarterback, another topic generating discussion was the magic put on display to kick off the episode. As with all magic shows, the response was mixed. The players appeared to be wowed, but at least one NFL analyst was skeptical.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jason McCourty explained that he believed the entire performance was a setup and Aaron Rodgers, the face of conspiracies in the NFL himself, was in on it:

"Watching it on a screen, I need to know how the magic works... So if I'm sitting right next to Aaron Rodgers and I just saw it all unfold, I'm like, 'You got it, man. I don't need to know how. I'm so impressed. I'm blown away.' But watching it here, I'm just like, 'I don't know, the camera changed and slid.'"

He said about the quarterback being in on the tricks:

"Oh, no doubt about it, [I'm skeptical]. Rodgers is in on the whole thing... [The mentalist] said, 'Michael Carter, come down. Oh Mecole Hardman come down.' That's just preplanned."

Peter Schrager summed up the accusation as a conspiracy, followed by Kyle Brandt, who said it was "JFK stuff."

Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies in recent years

Over the last few NFL seasons, Rodgers has been at the center of a few big stories regarding conspiracies and deceit. One such act of intentionally misleading the public was when the quarterback said he was "immunized" instead of "vaccinated" against Covid-19 during the rollout. The jig was up when he contracted the virus and missed a game.

Aaron Rodgers has also been accused of having conspiracy theories related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took down the Twin Towers in New York City in 2001. Former backup DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers once asked him if he "believes in 9/11." When Kizer answered yes, Rodgers told him he "should read up on that." According to Kizer, he then bonded with Rodgers over conspiracy theories, sharing books and talking about "some history, some business, some finance."

It also appears that the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has no trust in the government whatsoever and instead leans into practices such as his infamous flirtations with ayahuasca.

Will he make rivals doubt the legitimacy of the game this season as a result of him taking the league by storm with the New York Jets?

