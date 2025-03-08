Former Tom Brady's teammate Jason McCourty reminded fans of his role in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win. The retired NFL cornerback played in New England from 2018 to 2020 after being traded from the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2018 season.

Ad

On Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up!" McCourty listed off his five NFL offseason wishes. He started with Joey Bosa joining his brother Nick on the San Francisco 49ers, comparing that situation to what he lived in New England when he helped the team win a Super Bowl while playing alongside his brother Devin.

"(7:35) Jason McCourty I got Joey Bosa going to the 49ers it seems like an obvious choice, but hey, I'm somebody that can report on this. Brothers on the same team, playing in the same position group. That's arguments within the meeting room, but that's bringing the best out of themselves and everybody else.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The last time this happened was 2018, the New England Patriots, and I think they hoisted a Lombardi trophy at the end to all the New England fans. You're welcome. I helped bring that championship. My brother got to watch me in action," McCourty said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jason McCourty appeared in all 16 regular seasons for the Patriots, including 12 starts. He finished that season with 70 tackles (54 solo), one interception, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.

The New England Patriots won that Super Bowl behind a commanding performance from the defense. They held the LA Rams to only three points in one of the least entertaining Super Bowls of all time, but that wasn't an issue for the Patriots.

McCourty made a big play during that game, breaking up a red-zone pass to Brandin Cooks and preventing a score from the Rams.

Ad

Jason McCourty names "sleeper" team to beat Kansas City Chiefs in 2025

After the Kansas City Chiefs were demolished in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, many think the back-to-back-to-back AFC champions will lose their throne in 2025. Jason McCourty doesn't think the usual suspects, Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens, are the ones that can complete the job.

Instead, he sees the Cincinnati Bengals as a potential threat to the Chiefs. They have defeated Patrick Mahomes and his team in past postseasons, and another opportunity could be brewing for the 2025 season.

After a dramatic elimination in Week 17, Joe Burrow and Co. have unfinished business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.