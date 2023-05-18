Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are scheduled to face off head-to-head for the first time ever in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The two superstar quarterbacks willl headline one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the entire year when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the New York Jets.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently discussed the upcoming matchup during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast in this exchange.

Jason: "Mahomes versus Rodgers for the first time ever in week four. That's crazy that Mahomes and Rodgers have not ever played."

Travis: "Yeah, we played Green Bay a few times with Patrick Mahomes as our QB and unfortunately..."

Jason: "He was out."

Travis: "Rodgers was either banged up, or I think he missed the last time we played it was COVID protocol or something happened with his… Yeah, we don't have to go back to that."

Jason: "I think we know what you're talking about."

Travis: "So that happened. But yeah, obviously I played against Aaron, never beat him when he was back there. So it's, I think it'll be a fun, fun game."

The last time Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were scheduled to face off against each other was during the 2021 NFL season (impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic). Jordan Love was forced to start the game for the Green Bay Packers following some confusion relating to Rodgers' vaccination status.

Rodgers infamously claimed to be "immunized" from Covid-19, allegedly misleading some to believe he was vaccinated when he wasn't. The situation eventually led to him missing the game when the Chiefs defeated the Packers, due to his testing positive for Covid-19.

The game marked the first time Travis Kelce defeated the Packers during his career, previously going winless in his first two attempts. He will be looking for his first head-to-head win against Rodgers during the 2023 NFL season, as will Patrick Mahomes, who is currently undefeated against Rodgers' former and current teams. He holds a 1-0 record against both the Packers and the Jets.

What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Chiefs?

Aaron Rodgers has faced off against the Chiefs three times during his career, currently owning a 2-1 overall record. However, none of the three matchups featured Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.

The first two meetings in 2011 and 2015 were prior to the start of Mahomes' NFL career. While he was on the Chiefs when Aaron Rodgers defeated them in 2019, Mahomes was forced to miss the game with a knee injury.

