Jason, Travis Kelce defend Chiefs TE against criticism over viral beer chugging moment: "It was a fun way to close out the night"

Travis Kelce went viral for chugging a beer and slamming the container down after walking at the University of Cincinnati's graduation ceremony. Kelce had just walked across the stage, and he celebrated in pretty standard fashion for him, but it drew some backlash from fans.

Travis said that neither he nor his brother ever had the chance to walk during during a graduation ceremony. They both already have their degrees. He was quick to point out that it wasn't the standard graduation ceremony because they just finished their degrees and was not a "very serious thing" at all.

He continued via New Heights:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We appreciate Cincinnati's president and athletic director for doing this. But it was kind of just a fun way to close out the night. Hopefully you guys can understand that me chugging the beer was because I had a beer in my hand and I had to receive the diploma. So I had to get the beer out of my hand some way. Might as well just finish it. It happened to be full. I don't know how that happened."

Jason Kelce came to his brother's defense as well:

"If there's anything anybody should have been upset with is the fact that you didn't finish that chug. That's why I was upset."

Both Kelce brothers are known for having fun, which was more than evident by Jason's behavior at and after the Super Bowl in celebration of his brother's win.

When will Travis Kelce retire?

Travis Kelce is getting older, and that is never a good thing in the NFL. Aside from a very few select players, Kelce's 34-year-old status means he doesn't have all that much time left. As far as how much, it's anyone's guess.

Travis Kelce is 34 years old

There was speculation that he'd want to go out alongside his brother, but with Jason Kelce retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles already, that's not going to happen.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the midst of a dynasty and Kelce won't hang it up when he can continue winning and potentially becoming one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

Plus, playing with Patrick Mahomes ensures he can still put up numbers and cement his status as an all-time great at the tight end position, so while he is getting old, retirement might not be on the horizon just yet. That's even if Taylor Swift is waiting there for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback