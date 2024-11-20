Jason and Travis Kelce are 'excited' for mom Donna's upcoming acting debut with Hallmark

Travis Kelce's skyrocketing fame has started a chain effect of success. Be it NFL, podcasting, or on the big screen, Kelces are ruling now. After Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, his mother, Donna Kelce, is preparing for her Hollywood debut in the upcoming Hallmark movie, Holiday Touchdown.

In Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, both Travis Kelce and his elder brother and ex-Eagles center, Jason Kelce looked over the moon to discuss Mama Kelce's acting debut.

The Philadelphia Eagles veteran, who is not a regular viewer of Hallmark films, is keen on watching this one.

“Got to admit, I have not seen a lot of Hallmark movies. I'm excited to watch this one," Jason said. [3:01 onwards]

Travis quickly chimed in and brought up how Donna is playing the role of a manager of a BBQ joint in the movie.:

"Mama Kel is, um, she owns a barbecue joint," said the three-time Super Bowl champion.

To which, Jason quipped:

“That’s right, she’s a manager of a barbecue restaurant. Mom can cook a lot of things. I don’t think she’s ever made a barbecue. I mean, like, not even barbecue sauce. Don’t remember that being a thing that Mom would do. That was Dad’s deal.”

That said, ex-banker turns actress--that would be an interesting storyline to follow.

Well, not many NFL fans are aware that Donna Kelce is a retired banker who worked in this industry for 30 years. While studying at Ohio University, she pursued a B.Sc. in communications and later completed his MBA from Baldwin Wallace University.

Travis Kelce is ready to take Hollywood by storm after reigning in NFL

Travis Kelce is working on a range of exciting projects across television and film while still playing with the Kansas City Chiefs and aiming for a Super Bowl three-peat.

One of the most anticipated is the sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. Additionally, he will appear in the television drama, Grotesquerie.

Two other interesting projects where Travis Kelce will appear are Lionsgate's 'Loose Cannons' and an indie film, 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' which he produced.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Kelce has also had meetings with film directors from other parts of the world. In fact, he has even sent a representative to the Venice Film Festival to understand international cinema more deeply.

