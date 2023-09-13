Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" dives into the hottest sports topics of the week. In the most recent episode, the Kelce brothers spoke about the new Jerry Jones hologram at AT&T Stadium.

It was unveiled recently and gives fans an opportunity to ask the AI Jerry Jones questions. The questions can be related to his career and life and have pre-recorded answers. A video of the new hologram was recently posted on social media.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce said that after seeing the video he wasn't that impressed with the artificial intelligence used to create the hologram. Jason Kelce agreed saying that he thought it would be better than that.

Travis: The Cowboys also introduced an AI-powered Jerry Jones hologram to answer fans questions at A&T Stadium, that's what they do at Jerry World, l yeah they make them accessible to everyone. I have no idea I'm not really sure how AI Works, don't really care enough either.

Jason: The AI thing didn't look as cool as I thought, it would, I just saw the video.

Travis: Yeah well Jerry Jones, I feel like, Jerry came I know this is gonna turn out great yeah and nobody at that point could say no so they just you know…”

The Kelces agreed that Jerry Jones likely came up with the idea, adding that nobody else in the Dallas Cowboys owner's inner circle could tell him no.

Will Travis Kelce play in Week 2 vs. Jaguars?

Travis Kelce missed the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The Chiefs tight end suffered a hyperextended knee injury during practice just three days before the start of the season. It was originally feared that that his injury could have been season-ending.

The reigning Super Bowl champions lost to the Lions 21-20 and Kelce was clearly missed in the offensive scheme. Kelce has been undergoing treatment for the knee injury, with hopes to return to the field in Week 2.

Expand Tweet

On his "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother about his knee. Travis Kelce said he was able to run earlier this week. He, however, added that he is hopeful of playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Kelce said that practice the rest of the week will dictate whether or not he will be ready to go on Sunday.