Jason & Travis Kelce make feelings clear on conspiracy around NFL referees and Taylor Swift

Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the conspiracy surrounding Taylor Swift and the NFL referees. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' qualification for the Super Bowl in 2025, some fans claimed on social media the playoffs were rigged and that the Chiefs were favored to enter the Super Bowl to boost ratings.

However, on Friday, Jason Kelce opened up about the game on "They Call It Late Night" and jokingly called out Bills quarterback Josh Allen's performance.

"Dammit. Josh, why’d you have to ruin this?” He said, via Page Six.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Travis defended Allen:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Don’t blame Josh. He played his tail off."

“Who do I blame? The officials?” Jason said.

"I thought it was fair," Travis said.

Trending

During the AFC Championship title game, the Chiefs faced backlash from fans over a controversial call. In addition to the fans, ESPN's Skip Bayless also raised questions about the game.

“The memo will go out, just as it did last week, ‘make sure Taylor Swift makes it to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.' Without her, the NFL loses millions and millions of viewers who will tune in, mostly to see what she’s wearing up in that Superdome luxury box,” Bayless said, per Page Six.

So [Patrick] Mahomes, teetering though he might, must be propped up. Must be protected by the referees, just the way he was Saturday at home against the Texans."

Taylor Swift was in the Chiefs' title game against the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship and even celebrated the victory with Kelce.

Travis Kelce opens up about the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 59

In the upcoming Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles. They hope to complete their three-peat and have been in good form this season.

In the recent episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce opened up about the Eagles ahead of the Super Bowl. He praised the team, saying:

"And it's man, it's going to be electric. It's going to be absolutely electric. We know Philly's got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one. And you know that and they're a hell of a fucking football team, man. This would be the best team we play all year."

Previously, the Chiefs played against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 and won the championship. They will next play against the Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.