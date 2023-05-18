Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have each conducted extremely successful careers spanning many different areas. Athletics, entertainment, politics and business are among the many ventures where their names are well-known.

Some of the things that they have in close common are their excellent physical fitness, featuring a massively muscular build, as well as being action-movie stars.

The two superstars were put up against each other during the "No Dumb Questions" segment of the "New Heights" podcast featuring Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. A listener asked the Kelce brothers who they would nominate to protect the world against a potential alien invasion. They debated it in the following exchange.

Travis:

“I’m sending The Rock. Just a physical specimen. Confident. He’ll know what to do.”

Jason:

"But this is my point. It's not The Rock. Jumanji, I mean, he was in one of the Fast and Furious. One of those f**king 800 movies, wasn't he? I'm not going in on the Rock. He wasn't Jumanji. His isn't Jumanji. He does a great job. Listen, The Rock is good. Just not anywhere close to Arnold Schwarzenegger."

Travis:

"Oh, no, man. I think his WWE career kind of exceeds anything that Schwarzenegger did."

Jason:

"Well, you are f**king out of your mind."

Travis:

"And I think he's stronger than Schwarzenegger."

Jason:

"He might be stronger than Schwarzenegger. You know, Arnold, he won how many Mr. Olympia's or whatever the f**k that thing is for having the biggest t*ts on a man."

Jason Kelce also pointed out that Arnold Schwarzenegger already has Hollywood experience in these types of situations, such as during his epic "Predator" movie role. He also starred in other similar movie situations, including "Total Recall" and "Terminator."

His filmography is one of the main reasons why Jason believes he's best suited, while also mentioning his legendary Mr. Olympia achievements.

How many Mr. Olympia's did Arnold Schwarzenegger win?

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Mr. Olympia competition is one of the most iconic bodybuilding events in the entire world. The top bodybuilders from around the world compete for the trophy that judges their overall physique and muscular stature.

Arnold Schwarzenegger won the trophy seven times during his iconic bodybuilding career, including six consecutive years between 1970 and 1975. His seven total victories rank as the second-most by any competitior ever, tied with Phil Heath. Only Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney, who each won eight times, have more career victories than Schwarzenegger.

