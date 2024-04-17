Jason and Travis Kelce playfully argue over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami appearance vs the World Cup stage

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami just earned a big win in Kansas City against Sporting KC, and Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce got to discussing what it meant for fans to be able to watch that game. He is one of the greatest athletes ever and arguably the best soccer player to ever play, and seeing him is something special.

However, from Jason's perspective, seeing Messi play in a small stadium in Kansas City pales in comparison to watching him take on the rest of the world at the World Cup with Argentina.

Jason said via New Heights:

"Of course it's not the same as seeing Michael Jordan at the Bulls alright! Just being honest, it’s not. Seeing one person on the biggest stage possible."

Travis couldn't believe what he was hearing:

"It’s the same sport, what are you saying?"

Jason replied:

"I mean, you see one person on the biggest stage possible with the biggest team in history like, this is the best soccer player ever at the World Cup. That's different than seeing Lionel Messi tearing it up in Kansas City."

Travis insisted:

"It’s the same, its Lionel Messi."

Jason just couldn't agree with that idea. For him, the level of competition and the stakes in the competition makes a huge difference in how impactful it is to see a legendary athlete perform.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't go watch Lionel Messi

After Taylor Swift became a regular at NFL games in which the Kansas City Chiefs were in, there was speculation that she might attend some local Kansas City games with her boyfriend over the offseason.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

However, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't go to watch Inter Miami and Sporting KC face off. There were rumors that they would, but they opted to go to Coachella instead and see a music festival as fans.

They have spent a lot of time in the sports world with Swift attending a lot of games, including the Super Bowl, so they decided to go into her world for an outing.

