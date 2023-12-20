This week's episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" debuted Wednesday morning. Of course, it wouldn't be an episode if Taylor Swift wasn't mentioned at least once. Jason Kelce said he saw that Taylor's father, Scott Swift, was attending the Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Kelce joked that Scott Swift would look better in a green sweater, hinting at his former fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two continued their sibling banter about the sweater and Scott Swift's appearance with Taylor at the game.

Jason: It's a good sweater, it looks good on him. I think his complexion really suits green more if I don't say so myself.

Travis: I don't know, it's kind of, it's kind of looking real nice on him and it's a swaggy vintage one.

Jason: I mean, it's a nice sweater, I'm not gonna' lie.

Travis: He's rocking it man and he seems to be enjoying himself. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves.

Jason: It's the wrong team but, it's a nice sweater.

Jason Kelce then finished his notion on the sweater by saying it's a nice sweater, but Scott Swift is clearly supporting the wrong team.

Myles Bryant reacts to Taylor Swift's anger over non-call for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift recently stated tha she has discovered a new passion for football. She has been cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at their games. She also gets angry at the officials like a typical fan.

Travis Kelce missed a pass from Patrick Mahomes on Sunday when the Chiefs led 14-10. The Patriots' Myles Bryant had been guarding him closely all game. Kelce fell to the ground and could not catch the pass. However, it appeared to many fans that he may have flopped dramatically.

Either way, the officials didn't feel it was pass interference and didn't throw a flag. The national broadcast panned to Swift, who yelled an expletive in disgust over the non-call.

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool. It’s cool she’s into it.”

Myles Bryant told PEOPLE magazine that he saw the clip and loved how invested she is in the game. Bryant said there is a lot of excitement and whether she is rooting for the other team or not, it was fun to see.