Jason, Travis Kelce's heartwarming words for mom Donna's happiness left Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet emotional

At Super Bowl LVII, Travis and Jason Kelce made history by becoming the first brothers to face each other for the Lombardi Trophy.

The former's Kansas City Chiefs defeated the latter's Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a 10-point comeback in the second half. But no one was happier than their mother Donna, who got to see both her sons (rather than just one or the other) compete in the Big Game.

On Wednesday's episode of their podcast "New Heights", the brothers were visibly emotional as they recalled conversing with her:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JK: "The moment I saw Mom is when I got really emotional because it was so awesome... She was on top of the world for a week."

TK: "She was on top of it and she shined the whole time; that was the collest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it."

One of those who reacted was "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet, who commented:

"You guys are special. No Doubt. On and off the field."

Eric Stonestreet reacting to the clip of the Kelces discussing their conversation with their mother Donna

Jason Kelce on the Philadelphia Eagles' trade for Kevin Byard

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are not resting on their laurels after their return to the Super Bowl after five years. They want to do it again and win.

On Monday, the Eagles surprised fans by trading for Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, adding another Pro Bowler to a secondary corps helmed by cornerbacks Darius Slay and Jame Bradberry. This was their second big midseason player move, the first being the signing of top wideout Julio Jones.

And Jason Kelce was a very happy man despite not knowing much about his new teammate, saying on the same episode:

"I honestly do not know much about Byard. I've talked to guys on the team, including A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who have played with him in Tennessee, and let me tell you: everybody's fired up... because I like good players and good teammates. If we accomplish anything this year, we are gonna have to send the nicest of 'Thank You' cards to the Tennessee Titans."

Byard had his first practice with his new team on Wednesday. He is expected to take up the starting strong safety position.