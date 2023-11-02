Jason and Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce and Barefoot Wine deliver a touchdown with free box seats at Chiefs-Eagles clash

NFL
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Nov 02, 2023 20:29 GMT
Jason and Travis Kelce
Jason and Travis Kelce's mom Donna is partnering with Barefoot Wines to bring an incredible fan experience.

Donna Kelce, the mom to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has become one of the most famous faces of the NFL. While she is a fixture at her son's NFL games, she has created her own media presence as well.

Donna Kelce has partnered with Barefoot Wines to create an incredible experience for a lucky fan. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Donna spoke about her partnership with the wine brand. Barefoot is the official wine brand of the National Football League.

"Not everybody is an expert at NFL. You don't have to be an expert to enjoy wines, so it pairs. It should be fun," said Donna Kelce.

On November 20, 2023, the Kelce brothers will meet in a rematch when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium. One lucky winner and their three friends will win an opportunity to sit in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box alongside Donna.

She explained that it would be the perfect spot to enjoy the Eagles/Chiefs game while sipping wine, even for those who aren't necessarily football fans.

Fans who wish to enter the contest should go to the Barefoot Wines' Instagram page and state why they should be chosen.

Fans cheer for Donna Kelce on a flight to Germany

NFL fans got quite the surprise when they were boarding their flight to Frankfurt, Germany. Donna Kelce boarded the plane and sat in coach on the flight on Wednesday.

Fans happily cheered when they recognized the famous NFL mom, who smiled graciously as she proceeded to her seat. She wore a custom denim jacket adorned with Travis Kelce's number 87 and Kansas City Chiefs red embellishments. Fans were also surprised to see her sitting in coach rather than the more expensive first-class section.

Donna arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier than Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins in their first game in Germany this season.

