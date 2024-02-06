Jason & Travis Kelce’s podcast spurs local Kansas City arcade bar NFL Blitz tournament for charity: Report

Sunday will be an evening to celebrate for the Kelce family as Travis Kelce will take centre stage in the Super Bowl. Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Before the Super Bowl showdown, the Kelce brothers' podcast, "New Heights," has spurred an NFL Blitz tournament for charity in the local Kansas area.

Travis' brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, talked about NFL and unite with their love for 90s nostalgia on their podcast. In the latest episode, both Travis and Jason revealed in response to a fan question that they spent hours playing the arcade video game at a bar and remained undefeated for over four hours.

“Do you remember going to the Uptown Bar in KC?” Travis Kelce asked.

“We were there for four hours,” Jason said. “And we were just killing people.”

“Undefeated,” Travis added. “Nobody could f--- with us. It was like we were 10 all over again.”

As it turns out, it was the Up-Down Kansas City, a bar which gained immense popularity after the mention on New Heights. David Hayden, communications manager for Up-Down, confirmed the story to Kansas City Star and said the night referenced was “probably a couple years ago.”

“I’m a regular listener (of “New Heights”), but I was getting calls and texts that morning before I even had a chance to check it out. They were a blast, having a great time. The same energy they bring on their podcast, they have that in real life. It’s a real thing.”

NFL Blitz tournament planned for Travis Kelce's charity

Following the rise in popularity, the Up-Down Kansas City management are reportedly planning a charity NFL Blitz tournament. The event is set to take place in March, and will aid Travis Kelce's 87 & Running charity.

“It seems like a good way to make some more positive stuff come from the mention,” Hayden told the Kansas City Star.

The 87 and Running Charity is among many of Travis Kelce's philantrophic involvements. The aim of the non-profit organisation is to empower undeprivileged youth towards success and cultivate their talents.

Jason himself has been involved in charitable causes, raising over $135K in merchandise in collaboration with Homage and Funko. It came after his viral photo in which he was seen shirtless with a beer at the Chiefs-Bills game.

Travis Kelce has the opportunity to add a third Super Bowl title to his resumé on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.