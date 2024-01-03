Jason and Travis Kelce voice displeasure over Broncos' Russell Wilson debacle

NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce recently released a new episode of their podcast, New Heights, and one interesting topic that they spoke about was Russell Wilson getting benched by the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Sean Payton decided to sit Wilson in the Broncos' final two games of the 2023-24 regular season. Heading into Week 17, the Broncos held a 7-8 record, with a chance of making the playoffs. Wilson has played well this season and has had an even better season in every way for the Broncos compared to last season.

Many thought it was unfair and odd to see Wilson benched. Travis and Jason Kelce also thought that it 'sucked' to see Wilson get benched.

Travis:

"I think there's sh*t going on. And obviously it's he said, she said from a lot. And I think everybody's just trying to stay away from the topic and saying generic things like that take the blame off of them. Or make it not look like it's not all about the money, which we all know. It's the NFL. It's always all about the f*cking money."

Jason:

"You hate to see this happen to a player with like, the pedigree that Russ has and what he's meant to the NFL. You know, this isn't what anybody likes to see, especially as a player. It sucks."

Russell Wilson opened up on why the Broncos benched him

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson during Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

According to Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos benched him because he refused to take a pay cut. Speaking to reporters, Wilson said that the team said if he didn't change his contract or injury guarantee he would be benched for the last two games.

“We beat the Chiefs. They came up to me at the beginning of the bye week Monday or Tuesday and told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched for the rest of the year … I was definitely disappointed about it.”

Wilson signed a five-year extension worth $245 million in 2022 after having a few years left on his current deal. The Broncos are allegedly regretting their decision to extend him after the team acquired him. There have been rumors that they could get rid of Wilson this off-season.

