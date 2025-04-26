"Shedeur Sanders is Hillary Clinton" - Jason Whitlock attacks ESPN by comparing QB's draft slide to "rigged" 2016 elections

Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented slide to Day 3 has been the biggest story of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was touted as one of the best players in the draft class. Draft expert Mel Kiper projected him to a top-five pick, but three rounds in, the signal-caller has yet to hear his name being called.
Teams haven't only overlooked Sanders as a prospect but also as a quarterback. Five signal callers — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — have been drafted ahead of the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Following the end of Day 2 of the draft, Kiper, Mike Greenberg, and Booger McFarland unanimously agreed that the 23-year-old's stunning slide isn't an indictment of his ability.
However, analyst Jason Whitlock disagreed with their take. On X, he suggested that Kiper and Greenberg's assessment of Sanders had been off the mark from the beginning. He claimed that the duo and ESPN were complicit in setting up the quarterback for mockery and compared the situation to the 2016 United States Presidential Election. He wrote:
"[Mike] Greenberg, [Mel] Kiper and ESPN sound like legacy media on election night 2016. Shedeur Sanders is Hillary Clinton. They had the whole thing rigged up and they just couldn't believe voters rejected their rigjob."
Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party nominee in the 2016 Presidential Election, was the heavy favorite to win but lost to Republican Party nominee Donald Trump.
Shedeur Sanders draft slide: Donald Trump weighs in
President Donald Trump is among those perplexed about Sanders not hearing his name called in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. On Truth Social, the Commander-in-Chief slammed NFL owners for passing on the quarterback and sent his well wishes to the young star's father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders. He wrote:
"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"
Sanders continues to wait patiently to get the opportunity to prove to the quarterback-needy teams that passed on him that their decision to overlook him was a grave mistake.
