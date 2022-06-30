"I would like to respectfully ask Joe Burrow is he pro-Adrien Broner" - Jason Whitlock doesn't agree with Bengals QB's abortion stance

Joe Burrow's recent pro-choice stance does not sit well with conservative pundits, and Jason Whitlock is the latest to call him out over his views. Burrow recently posted a lengthy diatribe with multiple scenarios outlining why he supports the right to abortion:

“I’m not pro-murdering babies. I’m pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs. I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

Whitlock wrote that most would be on the same page as Burrow regarding the women the Bengals quarterback listed on his Instagram story. But the journalist asked whether the signal-caller agreed with the views of boxer and fellow pro-choice advocate Adrien Broner.

Whitlock tweeted:

"I think most of us are pro-the women Joe Burrow referenced on his Instagram. Tragic stories. I would like to respectfully ask Joe Burrow is he pro-Adrien Broner: 'I would have 30 babies if not for abortion.' It's not safe, legal and rare. It's more convenient and irresponsible."

Broner notoriously got himself in trouble back in 2020 for writing, "Without abortion, I would have 30 kids," with a broken heart emoji and the hashtag #StillAdjustingToFame.

Joe Burrow under attack from conservative pundits

Nick Adams of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (FLAG) recently blasted Burrow in a series of tweets following the revelation of his pro-choice views.

Adams stated:

"Aaron Rodgers refused to take the vaccine so the liberal sports media called him a murderer. Burrow says he supports aborting children and the sports media won't stop praising and lionizing him."

Adams went on to write that the Bengals could perhaps bring free agent Tim Tebow in case their "woke" signal-caller fails this season:

"Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals should bring in Tim Tebow in case their woke, fragile and often injured quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't get the job done this season."

He also compared the reception of Burrow's views to that of Drew Brees' statement regarding players standing up for the national anthem:

"Drew Brees said players should stand for the anthem and the media and league lost their minds over it and forced him to apologize. Burrow comes out in support of abortion and they praise him. Sports media is a joke. No credibility or consistency."

Adams added that he used to be a fan of Burrow, but after reading the quarterback's views, that is not the case anymore:

"I was a big supporter and fan of Burrow, but he's gone completely woke and should have just kept his mouth shut. I am done supporting Joe, and I hope his first Super Bowl appearance is his last."

